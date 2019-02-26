Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Melton Jr.. View Sign

James Thomas Melton Jr age 70 went to join his lord and savior February 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with his illness. James was born October 15, 1948 to James Melton Sr. and Margaret Mullins in Rotan Texas. He was raised in Levelland, TX. After High school he joined the US Navy until 1972. He was an active member in the American Legion Post 19 in Midland, Texas. James enjoyed his dogs Ranger, JJ, Blue Boy, Rowdy and Buddy. The loves of his life were his daughters, granddaughters and great grand kids. He is preceded in death by his Father, mother and great grandson Tye. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Sabrina Melton, Samantha Spearman (Chuck), granddaughters Tamara Pruitt (Jason) sons Cody & Trevor, Jamie Twomey and daughters Andie and Addison, his brother Larry Melton, Gary Melton (Phyllis) and Sister Pam Melton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. His family would like to Thank Dr. P.K. Patel, the staff of Nurses Unlimited, his caregiver Alexis Padilla and the staff of Midland Memorial CCU for all the wonderful care in his final moments. Graveside services to be held 3pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Ellis Funeral Home.

Ellis Funeral Home

