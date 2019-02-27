James Thomas Melton Jr age 70 went to join his lord and savior February 23, 2019. James was born October 15, 1948 to James Melton Sr. and Margaret Mullins in Rotan Texas. The loves of his life were his daughters, granddaughters and great grand kids. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Sabrina Melton, Samantha Spearman (Chuck), granddaughters Tamara Pruitt (Jason) sons Cody & Trevor, Jamie Twomey and daughters Andie and Addison, his brother Larry Melton, Gary Melton (Phyllis) and Sister Pam Melton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services to be held 3pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Ellis Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019