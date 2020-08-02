James U. (Jim) Gentry was born to James Dolph and Mary Angela Wood Gentry on December 4, 1927 in Stratford, Oklahoma, the eighth of 9 children. The family moved west in 1936 with five boys and one girl which were still living at home. His father James D. passed away soon after when Jim was only 9 years old. Jim enrolled at St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He earned letters in football, basketball and baseball graduating in June 1948. He loved to follow the girls' softball team at St. Mary's. He enlisted in the USAF in March 1949. Jim served six years in the Air Force with thirty months being in Tokyo, Japan with the Far East Air Force Headquarters. Jim spent the last two years of duty at Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas. He met Joanne Jones (the love of his life) on a blind date. They were married August 7th, 1954. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1955 and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Jim enrolled at Arizona State University in September 1955 and received a degree in accounting in 1958. Joanne worked to help put Jim through college. Their first child Deborah Ann was born on July 4th, 1957 in Phoenix. In November 1958 they moved back to Midland and Jim started to work for Henry Black Drilling Co and the Adobe Oil Company in December 1960. Their second child, James Theodore, was born February 10, 1962 in Midland, TX. He spent the rest of his career with Adobe as Treasurer and Assistant Secretary retiring in 1986. Jim was inducted into the Arizona State Hall of Business in 1970. He spent the remainder of his life playing golf with his friends at Horseshoe Bay where he and Joanne had a lake house and Ranchland Hills Country Club. When he was not playing golf he spent time with his wife Joanne in their retail business, Joanne's Fine Gifts, which they opened in February 1982 taking care of the accounting duties of the business. He also delivered many shower and wedding gifts to so many homes in Midland. He was a Jack of all Trades. He continued to work in the store till 2015. Jim loved attending the UIL Basketball Championships in Austin and spending time with his children and grandchildren at Horseshoe Bay. He was always present at the activities of his 3 grandchildren. Jim joined the YMCA in 1964 and was one of the original starters of the noontime basketball. He played five days a week at noon until he retired in 1986. Jim is part of the Greatest Generation that overcame many hardships. He was the only one of his siblings that graduated from college. Jim always would say he had a wonderful life and the best wife ever. They were members of First Baptist Church where they enjoyed attending Sunday school class together with their many friends at the church. Jim dearly loved his daughter Debbie and his son Ted; his grandson Ryan Elder, his granddaughters Jennifer O'Neill Sell and Meggie O'Neill, his two great granddaughters Caroline Sell and Kennedy Elder and great grandson Griffin Sell. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 4 brothers and his wife Joanne in 2013. They were a great pair and were married 58 years. Now Jim is with his loving Joanne. Jim is survived by his daughter Debbie O'Neill, his son Ted Gentry, his grandson Ryan Elder, his granddaughter Jennifer and her husband Taylor Sell, his granddaughter Meggie O'Neill, his great granddaughters Caroline Gentry Sell and Kennedy Brooke Elder, and grandson Thomas Griffin Sell. His sister in laws Shirley Fox and Fleta Lopshire; his nephews Marshall Fox and his wife Jolie, Robert Howe and his wife Gloria, Billy John Churchwell, Donald Lopshire; nieces Christie Fox, Lisa Stoddard, Kim Flowers, Gail Johnson and Lisa Lopshire and several others scattered across the United States. We are so grateful for his caregivers from Lowery In Home Care, Liz Navarez, Manuel, Vivian, Daisy, Dottie, and especially Diana Gutierrez who was with Jim and family taking care of him at the end. Special thanks to Hospice for their care and comfort the last two days. Visitation will be held Monday August 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley -Pickle & Welch. Funeral services will be held Tuesday Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will be held following the service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Marshall Fox, Ryan Elder, Taylor Sell, Ted Gentry and Robert Howe. We know this is a difficult time for attending a funeral. Please know we understand if you do not feel comfortable attending. If you do attend, a mask is required. The funeral will be available to livestream at www.npwelch.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.