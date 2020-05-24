James Vernon (Jim) Humphrey
1938 - 2020
Jim Humphrey joined our Lord Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born January 7, 1938 to Carroll and Doris Humphrey in Oklahoma City, OK. He is survived by his wife Deannie (whom he married in 1985); a brother, Carroll Humphrey of Spicewood, TX; two daughters, Jamie Humphrey of Silver Spring, Maryland; Lisa Mauer, and husband Dan; two grandsons Joshua, Jared and a great-grandson Liam. Two step-daughters, Angie Eppinger and Shondra Eppinger of Midland, TX. Jim graduated from the University of Tulsa, OK and was awarded the 'Pioneer' award from the Permian Basin Geological Society of Midland. Jim was an extremely likeable man and had many friends. He was known for his knowledge of history, trains, planes and war time stories. In his earlier years he worked in South America with surveying crews where he learned Spanish and all about foreign culture. He was a V.P. of Geodata for many years. He then became Sales Manager with Weatherford Corporation until his retirement in 2015 where he was awarded 'Pioneer of the Permian Basin Geophysical Society of Midland, TX.' He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Donations may be made to Diabetes Associations or the charity of your choice. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences can be directed to Ellis Funeral Home at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/midland-tx/ellis-funeral-home/4939.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
