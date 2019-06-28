James Walter Shafer, 49, of Odessa, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 in Odessa. James was born on April 9th, 1970 to Richard and Nancy Shafer. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 29th from 12:00 -5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1st, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Odessa, with Kenny Comstock officiating. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 28, 2019