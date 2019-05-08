Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) Westfall. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

James (Jim) Westfall, formerly of Canyon, Texas, passed away April 15, in Midland, Texas just a few weeks prior to his 94th birthday. He was surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Post, Texas, May 9, 1925 to Jettie and Thomas Westfall. Jim married Thelma Bonds in 1946 and they celebrated 72 years of marriage in October 2018. The couple moved to Midland in 1974. Jim is survived by his wife, three children, Dale Westfall, Jan Thedford, San Francis, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Clarence Westfall, Bobby Westfall and two sisters Rosalie Gibson, Nita Fry and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Tommy, two sisters and a brother. Jim was a Navy veteran of WWII and was self-employed most of his life. He made many friends over the span of his 93 years and probably a few enemies. Jim was a good provider who loved his family. He had a flair for life; he made people laugh; he lived each day to the fullest. You are invited to share condolences May 11, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at North A & Tennessee Church of Christ in Midland, Texas (505 San Angelo Street, Midland). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Midland, Angels Care of Midland, and Meals on Wheels of Midland.

