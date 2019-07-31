James Wilbur Little

James Wilbur Little (aka Jim Bill, Jim, J.W., and J.B.), 89, of Midland, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Midland. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel in Big Spring. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Dyer of Midland, Linda Croteau of Carbondale, CO; a son, Bill Little of Ft. Worth; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019
