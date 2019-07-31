James Wilbur Little (aka Jim Bill, Jim, J.W., and J.B.), 89, of Midland, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Midland. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel in Big Spring. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Dyer of Midland, Linda Croteau of Carbondale, CO; a son, Bill Little of Ft. Worth; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019