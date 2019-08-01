Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WILBUR LITTLE. View Sign Service Information Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-8288 Graveside service 11:00 AM Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park Big Spring , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

January 12, 1930 - July 24, 2019 James Wilbur Little (aka Jim Bill, Jim, J.W., and J.B.) died peacefully at age 89, surrounded by his family on July 24, 2019 in Midland, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring with Reverend Taylor Todd of the First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring officiating. Jim Bill was born in Big Spring on January 12, 1930 to Irene (Newell) and James Forrest Little. He will be remembered as a man of Faith and integrity, who graciously gave his time and energy to his family, church, community and friends. His quiet dignity and humble demeanor revealed a gentle soul. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Jim Bill's inquisitive nature and enjoyment of reading inspired a lifetime of learning. Jim Bill graduated from Big Spring High School in 1948, where he was active in football, basketball and track. In 1953, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering from Texas A&M. Jim Bill played football as a freshman, was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and served as Battery "B" Commander his senior year. Following college, he served two years in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant in Field Artillery. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Army Reserves in 1959. Jim Bill began his career with the construction firm of A.P. Kasch and Sons. In 1958, he established J.W. Little Construction Company, and he retired in August 1993 after 35 years in business. Jim Bill married the love of his life, Nancy Whitney Little on March 6, 1954. They made their home in Big Spring and raised three children. Jim Bill was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved to hunt, fish, hike, golf, and cross-country ski with his family and many close friends. Some of his fondest memories were of summer vacations spent with his family in Rico, CO. He and Nancy enjoyed many years of traveling the world to visit children, grandchildren and friends. Jim Bill's dedication to public service was exemplified by the many community positions he held. He was past president of the Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center as well as the West Texas Chapter of Associated General Contractors of America and the Big Spring A&M Club. Jim Bill served as Vice-President of the Board of Trustees of the Big Spring Independent School District. He was founding director of the Texas Building Branch of the AGC and served on the Big Spring Industrial Foundation Board. Jim Bill served as director of many institutions including The State National Bank, The Colorado River Municipal Water District, The Big Spring Chamber of Commerce, The Lone Star District of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Big Spring Planning and Zoning Commission, and he served many years as a deacon and an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring. Jim Bill was honored as the Big Spring Chamber of Commerce "Man of the Year" in 1993. Jim Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 65 years, his brother John (Jack) Newell Little and his sister Kathleen Little Elliott. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Dyer and husband, Joel of Midland, Linda Croteau and husband, Mike Moore of Carbondale, CO; a son, Bill Little and wife, Lori of Ft. Worth; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Dyer Bean, Zachary Little, Whitney Little Bright, Cameron Croteau, and Alison Croteau; 2 great-grandchildren, Garrett and Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Barbara Reed and Rebecca Stephan of Nurses Unlimited for their devoted care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring, PO Box 2222, Big Spring, TX 79721; Boy Scouts of America, Lone Star District, PO Box 3771, Big Spring, TX 79721; or a .

