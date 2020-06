Or Copy this URL to Share

Jan Paddock Todd, 66 of Midland, passed away Monday, June 1st, 2020. No services will be held She is survived by her husband, Terry V. Todd; son, Tanner R. Todd; daughter, Taryn K. Todd; her mother, Beverly Jean Umaske; two brothers, three sisters and four grandchildren.



