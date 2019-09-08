Jane Ives (Ellis) Fields, 84 of Odessa, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Bangs, Texas. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Survivors include her husband, W.D. "Dub" Fields; her son, David R. Ives and his wife Patty; step-son, Rex Fields and his wife Sarah; step-daughter, Kathy Crumley and her husband Craig.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019