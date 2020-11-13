Jane Noel Hansen (nee Kenyon), 88, of Midland, passed away on November 5, 2020. Jane Hansen was born on July 7, 1932 in Bogue, Kansas to Everett and Anita Kenyon. She graduated from Bogue High School in 1950 and was an active member in the Bogue Methodist Church and local 4-H clubs of Kansas. She attended Kansas State University before marrying Hans R. Hansen in 1952. They had three sons: Jon R. Hansen, Hans Christian Hansen, and Noel W. Hansen. The family resided in Wichita Falls, Midland, and Monahans, Texas before moving to Lawrence, Kansas where Jane graduated from The University of Kansas with a B.S. in Education in 1966. She pursued a long career as a kindergarten teacher in Hill City, Kansas, and Pampa and then Midland, Texas. She sang in church choirs throughout her life and incorporated the love of piano into many of her school lessons. She was a docent at the Scarborough-Lineberry House for many years in Midland. Jane is survived by her husband Hans Hansen, her three sons and their wives Jon Hansen, Chris and Judy Hansen, and Noel and Stella Hansen; sister Virginia Grover and brother James R. Kenyon; grandchildren, Jonathan Hansen, Marci Stellman, James Hansen, Luke Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Marina Hansen, Helen Hansen, and Jesiah Hansen; plus 8 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. She very much enjoyed her grandchildren and was actively involved in their young lives. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Anita Kenyon and her brother Claude R. Kenyon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Midland. A family graveside service will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
