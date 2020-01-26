Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Faulkner of Austin passed away January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born August 19, 1925 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Hamilton Muckleroy and Lillian Ruth Pate Muckleroy. Mrs. Faulkner is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wendell D. Faulkner, both parents, stepfather Martin Adler, and brother James Hamilton Muckleroy. She is survived by four sons, Wendell D. Faulkner, Jr., and wife Julie of Midland; Bruce C. Faulkner, and wife Mary Lauren of Tyler; J. Carroll Faulkner and wife Martha of Austin; Douglas G. Faulkner and wife Johanne of Marble Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A service will be held on at 10:00 am Monday, January 27th at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel 3125 N. Lamar Blvd in Austin with a reception to follow afterwards. A private burial and graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Pecos. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020