On June 12, 2019, Janet Kay Wade went to her heavenly home at the age of 71. She was born February 10, 1948, in Commerce, Texas to Clifford Franklin Wallace and Annie Ruth Cave Wallace. She attended school at Union Hill and graduated in 1965'. Jan attended Kilgore Junior College, and she also attended Angelo State University before becoming a business owner and realtor. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 36 years James Wade of San Angelo, her brother Danny P. Wallace and wife JoAnna of Midland: Her daughter Jana Parker of Gilmer, Texas, her son Joe D. Matkowski and his wife Susan Matkowski of San Angelo: her son Robert J. Wade and his wife Karen Wade of Midland. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren Brooke, Logan, Tyler, Kylie, Jackson, James, Caroline and Elizabeth. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Jan had many friends from across all of Texas, too many to name, from her experience in the oil business at Exxon to real estate investing with her husband, she never met a stranger. Her home was always welcome to all. Visitation will be all day on Monday, June 17, 2019 with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Harriet Community Cemetery, F.M. 1692 N. Harriet, Tom Green County, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 16, 2019