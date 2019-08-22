Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lenora Henson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Janet Lenora Henson, 74, of Stanton died Monday, August 19, 2019 in a Midland Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Stanton, with Chris Cochran officiating. Janet was born March 17, 1945 in Dawson to Bailey and Sedorah Hand. She lived in Midland most of her life and later moved to Stanton. She was a member of the Faith Foundation in Midland and she was a hairdresser in Stanton. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, loved to laugh and was an avid quilter. Janet is survived by a son, Shannon Triplett of Sheridan, OR; a twin sister, Janice Vondrasek of Stanton; three step-children; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Henson; and a grandson. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at

Janet Lenora Henson, 74, of Stanton died Monday, August 19, 2019 in a Midland Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Stanton, with Chris Cochran officiating. Janet was born March 17, 1945 in Dawson to Bailey and Sedorah Hand. She lived in Midland most of her life and later moved to Stanton. She was a member of the Faith Foundation in Midland and she was a hairdresser in Stanton. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, loved to laugh and was an avid quilter. Janet is survived by a son, Shannon Triplett of Sheridan, OR; a twin sister, Janice Vondrasek of Stanton; three step-children; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Henson; and a grandson. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019

