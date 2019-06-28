Jarrod Earl "Jay Jay" Johnson was born October 12, 1970 in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in 1989 then went on to complete two (2) years at Paul Quinn College. The Lord called him home on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a brief stay in the ORMC Hospital in Odessa, Texas. H e is survived by Mother, Carol Burnett Vaughn; Son, Jarrod Jarrell Johnson, Sister, Orvetta Johnson Morris. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00am, at Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church with Rev. James Greene officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home, 702 S. Terrell St. Midland, TX. 79701
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 28, 2019