Jarvis M. Salmon, 89, of Midland, TX, most recently of Dallas, TX, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. The family will have a private burial due to Covid-19 restrictions to keep family and friends safe. Jarvis Salmon was born on January 19, 1931, in Fannin County, TX to James Otis McBroom and Opal Wilkes McBroom. Jarvis grew up as an only child on a cotton farm in northeast Texas, graduated from East Texas State (A&M) University, married Will H. Salmon, Jr and moved to the west Texas oil town of Midland, TX in 1950. Shortly after moving to Midland, Will went to the Navy to serve in the Korean War. She followed him to Chicago, Illinois and Norfolk, Virginia to be near him. Jarvis and Will returned to Midland and raised a son and daughter. In the late 1960s, Jarvis began teaching English at Lee High School and retired in the early 1990s. She estimated that she taught nearly 3500 students at Lee High School throughout her career. Besides having a talent for writing and poetry, she loved to create whimsical bulletin boards in her school rooms, and she sewed her and her daughter's wardrobes. This creativity blossomed after retirement when she spent her time sewing quilts, and placemats that she gave to every member of her church, Memorial Christian Church. Jarvis also volunteered as a reader for the Recording Library of West Texas for nearly a decade. Later she began making colorful greeting cards that she shared and sold. The last few years of her life she lived with her son in Dallas, Texas and then lived a few months at Parsons House Preston Hollow Retirement Community. She was still making greeting cards until a few days before she passed. Jarvis loved her family and friends and shared her humor with all. Jarvis Salmon is survived by her son Jeffrey W. Salmon, daughter Judy S. Eckhart, son-in-law Richard C. Eckhart, grandson Charles T. Eckhart, grand-daughter-in-law Anne B. Eckhart, great-grandson Otis M. Eckhart and great-granddaughter Rosemary F. Eckhart, cousins Harriet P. Walton and Charlotte S. Rhodes and their families. Jarvis Salmon is preceded in death by father James Otis McBroom, mother Opal Wilkes McBroom, husband Will H. Salmon, Jr. and grand-daughter Shannon B. Eckhart. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Medical City Hospital's brave nurses and doctors, and Parsons House Preston Hollow Retirement Community's amazing staff and leadership. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Recording Library of West Texas, 3500 North A St., Midland, TX, recordinglibrary.org
