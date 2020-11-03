Jasmine Marie Melendez, 15, of Midland, TX passed away on October 22, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Jasmine was born on October 24, 2004 to Estevan and Francesca Luna Melendez in Midland, Texas. Jasmine was smart, beautiful and definitely one of a kind athlete. From the age of one year old we already knew she was going to be a star. From doing beauty pageants to living her dream of becoming a softball star. She lived for dancing, singing and making everyone around her laugh. Jasmine had a heart of gold. Her passion was softball and her goal was to graduate high school and earn a softball scholarship and pursue her dream of becoming as an engineer. She lived her life to the fullest from being an A/B honor roll student to earning the National Jr. Honor Society in junior high and teen leadership. Jasmine pursued playing softball at the age of seven years, playing for MUGS United Softball to earning a spot on the Midland High Softball team. Third base was her number one position. Being on that field was her second home! Jasmine also played with her Travel Team Texas Gold. She had a goal on the field to hit home runs, earning her one hundred dollars from grandma. When Jasmine was not on the field, she worked out in the gym with her daddy; staying fit and strong and always having that father/daughter bond. Jasmine was her mama's best friend, never leaving her side and doing everything together. She loved to help with making family meals, especially the sweets for her siblings, whom she loved and adored and would do anything for. You never saw Jasmine not smiling; she always had a smile that would light up any room or field. Her selfies are definite proof that Jasmine was a Dallas Cowboy's fan who loved to have Starbucks and enjoyed visiting Six Flags. She is survived by her parents, Estevan and Francesca Luna Melendez of Midland, TX; three siblings, Estevan Melendez Jr, Alyssa Melendez, and Sirena Melendez; Maternal Grandmother Arleen Luna, Maternal Grandfather Fernando Luna, Maternal Great Grandparents Irene Campolla (Efren), Great Grandmother Elena Lopez, Maternal Uncle Fernando Luna Jr., Maternal Uncle Efren Luna, Maternal Uncle Margarito Luna, Maternal Uncle Joel Luna (Christina), Maternal Uncle Adrian Luna, and Maternal Uncle Orlando Luna .Paternal Grandmother, Dora Villa (Amado), Paternal Grandfather Jesus Melendez, Paternal Uncle Jesse Melendez (Mariza), and Paternal Uncle Aaron Melendez, Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 from 10:00 am - 8:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX. and again on Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Rosary will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Father Tim Hayter officiating. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Tim Hayter officiating. Burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park.



