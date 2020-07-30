Our loved one, Jason Flores, is now resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior. He passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in a Midland hospital at the age of 40. Jason was born March 14, 1980, in Big Spring, Texas to Jose Luis and Lucrecia Flores. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1998 and worked as a warehouse supervisor for NG Resources. Jason loved the Lord, enjoyed hearing his word, and leaned on him for guidance and support. He was known for his infectious smile, big heart, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, he had such an incredible ability to reach people in the most positive and caring way he truly lived life to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Zamudio. He is survived by his parents Jose Luis and Lucrecia Flores of Stanton, one brother Jose Luis, Jr. (Becky) of McAllen; four sisters, Raquel Escamilla (Kelvin) of Stanton, Lupe Delgado (Jose) of Sacramento, California, Antonia Flores of Stanton and Erika Flores (Matthew) of Midland, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. The love you always had for our family meant so much and will never be forgotten. We will miss you immensely and carry all the laughter we shared and the fond memories of you in our hearts forever. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton.(Mask required and time is limited per visitor.) Due to CDC requirements a Funeral Service will be held only for the family at 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Iglesia Bautista Calvario in Stanton. However, friends will be able to pay their respects at Evergreen Cemetery following the service. (Mask required) Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com