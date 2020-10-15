On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Jason Theodore Velarde, loving father, son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 37. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, a rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Jason was born on June 17, 1983 in Midland, Texas to Teddy and Janie Velarde. He had a passion on making music that many know him as Crazy J. He was well known for his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roman and Celia Velarde; grandfather Manuel Martinez and niece Bella. He is survived by his children Devin, Valerie and Laney Velarde; grandson, Andres; parents, Teddy and Janie Velarde; sisters, Missie Martinez, Crystal Gamboa; brothers, Anthony Martinez, Sam Velarde; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Juan Gamboa, Michael Martinez, John Monty, Ike Flores , Manuel Flores, Jeremy Esquivel and Paul Cadena. Honorary pallbearers are Josiah Gamboa, Michael Martinez II. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



