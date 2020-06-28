Jason Wesley Pribyla
1985 - 2020
Jason Wesley Pribyla, 34, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. He was born October 2, 1985 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Jason graduated from Grady High School where he was a member of the 2004 State Basketball Championship team. He later graduated with his Master's in Business Administration from Angelo State University in San Angelo. He had worked in various positions in the oil field. Survivors include his father, David Pribyla of Tarzan, Texas; his mother, Brinda Pribyla of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; one sister, Brianna Allred and husband, Dusty; and one brother, Justin Pribyla. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904 or to a favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
