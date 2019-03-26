Javier Edgar Hernandez 39, of Midland, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Laura Leticia Granillo, two sons; one daughter; one brother, one sister, and both his parents. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 26,2019 at 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Prayer service will also be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019