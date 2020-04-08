It is with great sadness that the family of Javier Silvas Machuca (Chapo) announces his passing on Friday April 3,2020 at the age of 41. He has gone home to be with his father Jose Baeza Machuca and his daughter Judith Machuca. Javier will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Debbie and his children Alejandro Machuca, Xavier Machuca and Chayanne Aguirre. He also leaves behind his precious mother Daquina Silvas Machuca and his sister Macrina and two brothers Angel and Jesse Machuca and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 3:00 Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020