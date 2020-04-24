Funeral Services for Jay Anthony Kingston Carrasco will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel. Jay Anthony was born October 23, 2019 to L'E Carrasco and passed away April 19, 2020. He is survived by his mother L'E Carrasco; sister, Leah Carrasco; brothers, Nathaniel Carrasco, Michael Vasquez, Rudy Martinez; grandmother Rosemary Aguirre; great grandmother, Elisa Aguirre; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020