J.C. Barnett

Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX
79710
(432)-550-5800
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
J.C. Barnett passed away in his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Midland, TX at the age of 90. Graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. J.C. is survived by his wife of 38 years Erma J. Barnett; son Rickey Lee Barnett and his wife Pattie of Midland, Texas; daughter Pamela Vincent of Brownwood, Texas; step-daughter Marian McCraw of Midland, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
