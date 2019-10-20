Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Childers Goldsmith. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Jean Childers Goldsmith, passed away October 15, 2019, at the robust age of 93 years old. She was born in Hamlin, Texas on April 18, 1926 as the youngest of seven children born to Alan and Pauline Childers. She graduated from San Angelo High School in San Angelo, Texas in 1943, and attended Abilene Christian College. Jean commenced work for Magnolia Petroleum and later Shell Oil Company in the Land Department where she met and married C. A. Goldsmith May 14, 1952. She was a master homemaker and mother raising her family in Midland and Conroe, TX. She was actively involved in teaching Children's Sunday school at the First Baptist Church in Midland and later Conroe, Texas. She was active in PTA, Girl Scouts, and other community groups in her life. She had a green thumb and always enjoyed plants and the outdoors and was an avid sports lover and fan of her hometown teams. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her sisters Gladys Mitchell, Inez Story both of Midland, Texas, Beatrice Mousehardt of St. Louis, MO Louise Hammock of Sweetwater, Texas, Jackie Talafuse of Irving, TX and her brother Carl Childers of Houston, TX, her husband C.A. Goldsmith of Austin, Texas and her grandson Cody Goldsmith of Tomball, TX. She is survived by her children and their families, daughter Carolyn Gibbs of Spring, TX and son in law William Keith Gibbs, grandchildren William Keith Gibbs, Jr. and Ashleigh Gibbs; and her son Gary Goldsmith of Magnolia, TX and daughter in law Cathy Goldsmith and grandson C.A. Goldsmith; her niece Jo Ellen Kennedy of Irving, TX and her husband Jim Kennedy and her nephew Mike Childers of Houston, Texas. Graveside services have been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday October 21, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home of Midland. The family requests donations be made to the or the ministry of your choice.

