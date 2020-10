Jean Donnelly, 99, of Midland passed away September 29, 2020. There will be a private graveside at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland. Survivors include children, George A. (Art) Donnelly, Jan D. O'Neill and Robert R. (Robin) Donnelly. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com