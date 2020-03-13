Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean H. Brown Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jean H. Brown Peterson went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 9th at 6:05pm. She was born June 21, 1941 in Ballinger, Texas where she was raised and educated. She then moved to Midland, Texas where she worked for Texas Instruments for 16 years. She was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served on the usher board. She leaves behind a loving daughter and son, Debra Peterson and Dexter Peterson (wife Delilah), Grandchildren Dedrick Adams (wife Nicole) and Kamil Adams, and Great-grandsons Brillyant, Dedrick Jr., and D'Adrian Adams, Great- granddaughter Jasmin Corralejo; Sisters Nancy Johnson (husband Claude), Faye Brown, and Brother - Steve Brown, in addition to several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her mother Mattie Brown, Henry Brown her father; Sisters Janie Brown, Carolyn Balkum, Bobbie Benson, and Brother - Freddie Brown. Her funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00am at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Midland, Texas with Reverend Wheeler. Arrangements under Jackie Warren Funeral home. Graveside services will be at 3:00pm Saturday afternoon in Ballinger, Texas at Evergreen cemetery. Her final resting place will be at Evergreen cemetery in Ballinger Texas. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Permian Basin.

