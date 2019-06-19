Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Loye Akins. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:7 Jean Loye Akins, 87, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, has courageously endured this life's journey and late struggles until she passed on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born to A. L. and Olive Marie (Cawyer) Locker on October 10, 1931, in Menard, Texas, where she was raised and educated with the values of Christian parents and the generous hospitality of family. In Brady, TX, she would meet her future husband and life-long companion, G. Thane Akins, married on July 4, 1957, and two hearts were joined for nearly 48 years until his passing on March 13, 2005. Her career ambitions and educational opportunities allowed her to complete a primary education degree from Abilene Christian College in 1956. Her motivations of educating young minds and teaching music met her calling to such perfection. She followed Thane's career demands out to Lafayette, LA, and then to Midland, TX in the late summer of 1958, with a newborn. She started teaching in the MISD in 1961 for a year or two after her new son, Rex, was a few years old. But as soon as Midland Christian School (MCS) opened a second kindergarten class in 1963, she was hired and her service as a Christian teacher began in earnest. Then in 1964, motherhood began in earnest with a new daughter, Kara. For every day of teaching and raising two children, she envisioned the task as stated in Proverbs 22:6, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it," as a personal ministry given to her, steadied upon the care and capability of her hands and shared with every parent of those school children. This determination was not lost on her daughter who likewise took the 'road less traveled' and found fulfillment in teaching at MCS, also. Jean's confident quest for teaching and involvement didn't stop with her family, but she remained emboldened to make a difference in the school, her students each year, and the standard of Christian education, as well. This was seen and experienced by children at church, also, where she taught Bible classes every year until age immobilized her ability, but not her desire. The decades of children coming through her classroom or opportunity of learning music has left some gift of God's love passing through her on to thousands of 'kids' in her masterful career. But the distinctive and enduring center of her life in every way, was derived from her commitment and obedience to her Lord and Christian faith. Since moving to Midland in 1958, she and her family became members of the North A and Tennessee (Downtown) Church of Christ. There, her sincere love of the Word compelled her to teach Bible classes on a regular basis and help others who sought the love of the Lord and the way more perfectly. As a clear advocate of Christian influence in assistance to others, many will remember her trained soprano voice in wedding and funeral choruses over the ages. Her love of music was a pathway of peace throughout her life. She was the embodiment of Christ's words from Luke 12:48, describing a servant's responsibility, "For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required:" She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, G. Thane Akins; daughter, Kara Jean (Akins) Moore; and brother N. L. Locker of Del Rio. Jean is survived by her son Rex and wife Connie of Enterprise, AL; her son-in-law and husband to daughter Kara, Greg Moore of Midland; with grandchildren Alyssa (Akins) and Harley Fee; Kylie (Akins) and Thomas Hill; Trey and Mary Katherine Akins; Tanner Moore; Cheyne (Moore) and Matthew Ralston; and Carleigh Moore, with several nieces and nephews. Visitation for friends and family has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home, between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Services will be held at Downtown (North A and Tennessee) Church of Christ at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 with Greg Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Trey Akins, Jason Aylesworth, Matt Dill, Kent Gaultney, Tanner Moore, Matthew Ralston, Jeff Rhoads, Rusty Rhoads, and Tim Warpula,. A bonded love that is shared, endears all who may know it, and when encountered, will it abide from within and be forever cherished. The family would be honored and thankful for any memorials to be directed to Midland Christian School, 2001 Culver, Midland, TX 79705, 432-694-1661, Abilene Christian University Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene, TX 79699-9132, 888-414-4228, or Downtown (North A and Tennessee) Church of Christ Missions Ministry, 504 North "A" St, Midland, TX 79701, 432-682-8653. Although we will not see her as we go on with our walk of this earth, she will continue to be with us everywhere we look.

A bonded love that is shared, endears all who may know it, and when encountered, will it abide from within and be forever cherished. The family would be honored and thankful for any memorials to be directed to Midland Christian School, 2001 Culver, Midland, TX 79705, 432-694-1661, Abilene Christian University Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene, TX 79699-9132, 888-414-4228, or Downtown (North A and Tennessee) Church of Christ Missions Ministry, 504 North "A" St, Midland, TX 79701, 432-682-8653. Although we will not see her as we go on with our walk of this earth, she will continue to be with us everywhere we look. 