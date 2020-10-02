After 99 years, Jean C. Donnelly of Midland, TX, left this world on September 29, 2020, with her family by her side. Jean, better known as Mimi, was born on November 12, 1920 in Dallas, Texas. She spent her early years in Ft. Worth on Eagle Mountain Lake with her aunt and uncle Ruth and Marion Herring. From Ft. Worth her family moved to California where she attended high school. In 1938 upon graduation, she returned to the lake helping her aunt and uncle with their Boat works shop. It was there she met her loving husband, George Arthur Donnelly, Jr. Their first official date was April 9, 1939 and they were married November 1, 1941 in Stockton, CA and she became the wife of a WWII Army Corp Captain. They lived 63 beautiful years together before George predeceased her on April 9, 2005. With her impeccable dress and her beautiful smile, Jean enjoyed being active in the lives of her children, George Arthur Donnelly III (Art or Donny), Jan Donnelly O'Neill and Robert "Robin" Donnelly. After the war, Jean and George moved to Monahans, TX. She found West Texas quite interesting, and was amazed at the ability for the dust to constantly accumulate. In 1946, they moved to Odessa where Jean became involved with the Odessa Junior Service League and it is here where she and George began hosting enjoyable social gatherings with friends. In 1959, they moved to Midland. Jean became a sustainer in the Midland Junior League, became a volunteer for the Children's Service League and participated with the opening of the Lee High School Youth Center along with and many other civic and other philanthropic organizations. With her love of music, she was a member of the Midland/Odessa Symphony Guild, The Minuet Club and volunteered at the Midland Community Theater. Jean and her friends created the MRS Investment Club and the Rake and Spade Garden Club. Playing bridge and duplicates was a favorite pastime that she enjoyed until the age of 96! She and George enjoyed dancing and were known to dance the night away. She loved to travel, and her happy place was anywhere near the water. Those who preceded her in death were her husband, George Arthur Donnelly Jr. her brother, Richard Underwood, sister-in-law Peggy McConnell and sister- in-law Mary Lou Holbrook. After 99 years she leaves behind Art and wife, Barbara, Jan and husband Joe O'Neill, Robin and wife Jeannine; her children who have many memories to cherish. Her grandchildren include Magan & husband Kenny Catney, Degen and husband William Fricker, Arthur and wife Victoria Donnelly, Garrett and wife Julie Donnelly, Casey and husband Kevin Friedman, Kiersten Kita, Flynn and wife Meagan O'Neill. Her great-grandchildren are Blake Arthur & wife Lynzee Catney, Katy Catney and fiancé Matt Ayers, Claudia, Keaton and Copeland Fricker, Molly and Maeve Friedman, Abigail and Miles Donnelly, John and Charlotte Kita, and Raiden O'Neill with one great- great grandchild Sloane Catney. Other survivors include brother Bob Underwood and her brother-in-law Richard along with her nephew Donnelly and wife, Anne, Mike and Patti McConnell and their family, David and Pat Donnelly, niece Connie McConnell and great-nephew, Baker Donnelly. The honorary pallbearers are Flynn O'Neill, Arthur Donnelly, Garrett Donnelly, Copeland Fricker, George Donnelly, Alexander Donnelly, William Donnelly, Miles Donnelly, and Raiden O'Neill. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the charity of your choice
. The family appreciates all those who kept Jean living her life so well. May perpetual light always shine upon her. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
