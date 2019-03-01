Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Starnes. View Sign

Long-time Midland resident Jean Starnes passed away on Monday, February 24, 2019 at the magnificent age of 87. She died peacefully at home - as was her wish. She was born in Iraan, Texas August 12, 1931. As a surprise to her mother and doctor, Jean arrived after the birth of her twin sister Joanne. Despite being born with Cerebral Palsy, she was not prone to ask for assistance unless absolutely necessary. Her mother, father and her three siblings treated Jean on an equal basis. If she wanted a glass of water, she could darn well get it herself. Though physically challenged, Jean obtained master's degrees in both Education and Psychology. Jean devoted 40 years of her life as a teacher and psychologist to children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. She worked for mental retardation institutions in Midland, Houston, and Austin. Her accomplishments in that field are legion. Jean founded the Midland Council for Retarded Children in 1959. The Texas Association for Retarded Children cited Jean as its 1961 Golden A Award recipient, as an "outstanding teacher working with retarded children." In 1970 she earned the Tops in Texas Award from U.S. Sen. John Tower for her "devotion and dedication to the cause of humanity." In 1979 she received the statewide Texas Rehabilitation Commission Governor's Citation from Gov. Bill Clements for her "outstanding contribution" in helping handicapped people gain employment. In 2000 the Midland Mayor's Committee on People with Disabilities named Jean Entrepreneur of the Year. In later years, she wrote and published six wonderful little books - Hell on Wheels, More Hell on Wheels, Still More Hell on Wheels, More Hell on Wheels With Short Stories, Hell on Wheels Four, and Hell on Wheels Five. Each book began with her comment, "May your life have more Heaven than Hell in it." She was a personal interest columnist for The Midland Reporter-Telegram for many years, and until her recent retirement, consulted and assisted those with mental and physical challenges and their families. She became a pretty good swimmer, learned the organ ("for her own entertainment," she said), and was known to be mule-stubborn, bright as a proverbial penny, with an infectious giggle that gave her away. Jean loved good food, a good laugh, football in general and the Dallas Cowboys specifically. Jean became a life-long member of the Church of Christ Scientist in Midland in 1953 (otherwise known as Christian Science). Christian Science is a set of beliefs and practices belonging to the metaphysical family of religious movements. She prided herself in living up to its principles. A fellow church member recently commented, "When the weather is bad and we expect few people to turn out for Sunday services, we all know Jean will be there." Jean will surely be missed at church this Sunday. She is survived by son Ricky and daughter-in-law Pam, brother Jon and his wife Terry, her cat Dorothy, dog Buster, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joel Dow "Joe" and Edith Harris Starnes, brother, Joel Dow Starnes Jr. "Dow," and twin sister Joanne Langston. Services will be held at the Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, Friday March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to M.A.R.C. of Midland or Home Hospice of Midland/Odessa would be appreciated.

Ellis Funeral Home

