Jeanene Aurie Dyess, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother of Midland, Texas passed away on July 20, 2020, at 89 years old. She was born on February 13, 1931 in Midland, Texas to the late David D. and Kathryn (Lee) Traversie. She attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1947. She then attended a business school in Fort Worth, Texas, and after graduation from business school, she worked for the 1st National Bank of Midland prior to her marriage to John Douglas Dyess, on July 30, 1950, who was employed by Union Oil Company. In 1960 the family was transferred to Roswell, New Mexico. Jeanene was employed as a Branch Manager at the Roswell State Bank until 1975 when they were transferred back to Midland, Texas. At this time she retired. She is preceded in death by her husband Douglas Dyess, husband Ronald Roetschke, a sister Patsy, a daughter Lisa K. Burnett, a daughter-in-law Christy Dyess, a grandson Cary F. Dyess and a great grandson Spencer Douglas Dyess. She is survived by her son Terry Dyess and wife, Judith Dyess of Tucson, Arizona, a son-in-law Robert Burnett of Midland, Texas, grandson John and wife Stacy Smith of Weed, New Mexico, grandson Houston and wife Amanda Smith of Christoval, Texas, a granddaughter Brianne and husband Jeffery Carroll of Wylie, Texas and a granddaughter-in-law Chrissy Dyess of Denison, Texas. She is also survived by five great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was loved by many more. Ellis Funeral Home will be handling arrangements and a viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Masks must be worn at all times when at the services at Ellis Funeral Home.



