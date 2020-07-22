1/1
Jeanene Aurie Dyess
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanene Aurie Dyess, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother of Midland, Texas passed away on July 20, 2020, at 89 years old. She was born on February 13, 1931 in Midland, Texas to the late David D. and Kathryn (Lee) Traversie. She attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1947. She then attended a business school in Fort Worth, Texas, and after graduation from business school, she worked for the 1st National Bank of Midland prior to her marriage to John Douglas Dyess, on July 30, 1950, who was employed by Union Oil Company. In 1960 the family was transferred to Roswell, New Mexico. Jeanene was employed as a Branch Manager at the Roswell State Bank until 1975 when they were transferred back to Midland, Texas. At this time she retired. She is preceded in death by her husband Douglas Dyess, husband Ronald Roetschke, a sister Patsy, a daughter Lisa K. Burnett, a daughter-in-law Christy Dyess, a grandson Cary F. Dyess and a great grandson Spencer Douglas Dyess. She is survived by her son Terry Dyess and wife, Judith Dyess of Tucson, Arizona, a son-in-law Robert Burnett of Midland, Texas, grandson John and wife Stacy Smith of Weed, New Mexico, grandson Houston and wife Amanda Smith of Christoval, Texas, a granddaughter Brianne and husband Jeffery Carroll of Wylie, Texas and a granddaughter-in-law Chrissy Dyess of Denison, Texas. She is also survived by five great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was loved by many more. Ellis Funeral Home will be handling arrangements and a viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Masks must be worn at all times when at the services at Ellis Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
02:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved