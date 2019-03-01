Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Dragisic. View Sign

On Sunday, February 24th Jeanette Dragisic was finally freed from her long battle with cancer. Jeanette passed peacefully, at home, into God's arms surrounded by her loving family and her cats. Jeanette was deeply committed to her numerous charitable endeavors and her church. She painted life pink, purple, and Hello Kitty. Jeanette loved all animals, especially her cats. She was active within the education system, working to improve educational opportunities for Midland children. Jeanette worked in the oil and gas industry for 42 years spending her last 29 years working at Fasken Oil and Ranch. She served in many professional organizations helping to advance women within the industry. Jeanette shared her joyful and vibrant life with Thomas, her soulmate and husband of 44 years. Their 48 year love gifted them with two brilliant daughters: Nicole and Noelle. Family was central to Jeanette's life. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing in exciting adventures or just spending a quiet evening at home in her backyard oasis with her loved ones. Jeanette is survived by her husband: Thomas of Midland, TX; her two daughters: Nicole Dragisic with her husband Nicholas Mclain of Midland, TX, Noelle Dragisic with her husband Clint Hall of Dallas, TX; and Jeanette's cats and grand cats. She is also survived by her two brothers, their spouses, their children, and grandchildren; her six brothers-in-law, their spouses, their children, their children's spouses, and grandchildren; her two sisters-in-law, their spouses, their child, their child's spouse, and grandchildren; and many very special and dear friends. Jeanette's family hopes that you will join us for a celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Please feel free to celebrate Jeanette by wearing her favorite colors: pink and purple. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be given to Hospice of Midland or Lone Star Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

