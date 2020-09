Jeanine Stanfield, 85, of Midland passed away September 1, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following at Resthaven Memorial Park.



