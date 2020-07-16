1/1
Jeanne Carol Lauderdale
Jeanne Carol Lauderdale, 58, of Midland, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring. Jeanne was born on June 8, 1962 in Midland, Texas to Harvey and Nina Lauderdale. She graduated from Texas Tech with a master's degree in Physical Therapy. Jeanne was a people person and gave generously of her time and love to all those around her. She was a great listener and tried to help people whenever she could. She was devoted to her family near and far and kept in close contact with those far away. She was especially proud of her two nephews, Christopher and Matthew Young and was always there to support them in life and she never failed to continue doing that even as they grew older. She was an excellent Physical Therapist and helped so many in need. Being a Physical Therapist was a gift from God and she used it to reach out to people as also a way to share her faith in God. Most recently she was a traveling Physical Therapist and her beloved dog, Asta, traveled with her everywhere she went. She was a strong Christian woman and her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ was evident in her everyday life and her family. She is survived by her sister, Carla Young of Midland, her nephews, Christopher and Matthew Young of Midland, grandmother, Hazel Pafford of Ft. Worth, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she was very close to. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Nina Lauderdale. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
