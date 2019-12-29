Jeb Dagan Mullen, 39, of Midland, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2019. Jeb was born on September 19, 1980, and he touched the heart of every person he met. He loved his immediate family more than anything, followed closely by his Aunt Janice, Inspector Gadget, peanut butter, and his school, Bynum. Jeb is survived by parents, Andy and Mary Mullen, his Bubba Cassie Mullen Heeter, brother-in-law, Shannon Heeter, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him. He was predeceased by his BooBoo, Marie Graham, and grandparents, Fayne and Christine Mullen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bynum School of Midland, Texas
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019