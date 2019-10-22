Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeff Smith. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Jeff Smith, 60, of Midland passed away suddenly and went to his heavenly home on October 18, 2019. A family visitation will be October 22 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, October 23 at First Baptist Church in Midland. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Kermit Cemetery in Kermit, Texas. Jeff was born on January 20, 1959 in Tarboro, North Carolina to Russell M. Smith and Betty C. Long Smith. He is survived by his wife Zotyne Smith; son Jonathan David Smith & wife Charity and granddaughters Autumn Hope and Alyssa Grace; daughter Cassy Ann Garcia & husband Joey and grandsons Jerron Tyler and Jordan Ryder; mothers-in-law Dollene Pearson and Vella Wall; brothers Russell McCallea Smith, Jr. & wife Bev, Timothy Standin Smith & wife Tracey; sisters Betty Jolene Roy and Melody Renee Houchen & husband Gil; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeff married Zotyne Wall on December 24, 1976. They have been married 42 years. He loved his children with a deep and unconditional love. Davy was his best friend and Cassy was Daddy's Little Girl. Jeff was an adrenaline junkie that had a deep passion for motocross and water sports. He loved going fast and testing the limits. He had a reputation for his abilities on dirt bikes and wheelers. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1977. After high school he went to work for Burns Electric as an electrician's apprentice. His continual hard work gained him many promotions. His final accomplishment was becoming business partner & vice president of operations at Performance Multi-Flow Solutions. He said he was very blessed to be part of this endeavor and the new family gained. Jeff was preceded in death and once again reunited with his parents, Russell & Betty Smith, his father-in-law Howard Wall and brothers-in-law John Roy and Joe Wall. Jeff strived daily to live for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Hope Community Church. He was honest, ethical, loyal, compassionate and a big kid at heart. Jeff led by example and instilled in his children and grandchildren and all those around him to live with integrity. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

