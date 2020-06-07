Jeff Vinson age 34, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1986, to Bryan L. Vinson and Elaine Portele Vinson. Jeff grew up in Midland and was a 2004 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. Jeff was a kind soul who never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. Jeff loved being at the Concho Grande Ranch where he and his brother Neal spent many good times hunting and fishing. A Memorial Service in celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 11:00 am at the Paint Rock Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Thomson officiating in Paint Rock, Texas. Jeff is survived by his father, Bryan Vinson of Paint Rock, his mother, Elaine Portele Vinson and brother Neal Vinson both of Fort Worth, Texas as well as his grandmother, Louise Rowan Vinson of San Angelo, Texas. Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents M.C. "Morty" Vinson, T.J. and Evelyn Portele. We request that any memorial donations to Jeff's memory be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Paint Rock, P.O. Box 85, Paint Rock, TX 76866.



