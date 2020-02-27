Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferson Noah Cox. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Bridge UMC 3901 E. Yukon Rd Odessa , TX View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM The Bridge UMC 3901 E. Yukon Rd Odessa , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

A more wonderful and precious child, God never made. Jefferson Noah Cox, beautiful son of Jefferson and Ashley Cox and beloved brother to Charlotte Cox, crossed into heaven on February 24, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. God blessed Noah with the most active and curious mind, which he cast across a range of interests and passions. With nothing more than sticks and acorns, his beautiful imagination would lead him on some of the greatest adventures meant only for him. An avid reader from an early age, he poured himself into books, many of which, including his favorite Garfield, inspired his sense of humor and his love for puns. Making others laugh and smile brought him so much joy. He traveled and camped with his family every chance he got. He had a passion for chess. He had a deep fondness for his school, Trinity School of Midland, and for all of his teachers and friends there. He often mentioned and thanked God that he had such strong, trusting and loyal friends who helped him in everything and made him happier than they will ever know. He loved to shoot. And he was good at it. The family ranch was one of his favorite places, where he would hike, hunt, rock-hound and climb high into the oak trees. Like his father, Noah found relaxation and expression behind a drum set. He filled his summers with his sister at Laity Lodge Youth Camp in the Texas Hill Country, where he learned about God's infinite grace right alongside every Texas adventure you can imagine. Jefferson and Ashley lovingly saw that Noah enjoyed a deep and broad range of experiences, but his favorite way to spend time was in simple play with his sister Charlotte. Their days were filled with Legos, movies, Star Wars, dogs and anything and everything that crosses the path of a vibrant and loving brother and sister. They are best friends. Inseparable. Mirror images of the same beauty God so blessedly chose to bestow on this family. Noah, we will mourn and miss you with every moment for the rest of our days. You will be with us in everything. We will never be the same, and that is a good thing - it is a measure of the depth of how indescribably precious you are to us. We will draw peace from knowing that you and Grandpa Doc are up to all kinds of fun and sport, and that Granny, PawPaw and Mimi are watching over you. We will honor you by carrying forward that which you loved most dearly, our family. Noah is survived by his parents, Jefferson and Ashley Cox, his sister, Charlotte, grandparents Jimmy and Leslie Boggs and Kathleen Cox, his Uncle Cary Cox and his wife Shan and their children Jackson, Wyatt, Anson and Caroline; Aunt Michele Barrow and her husband Brandon, and their children Faith and Haden; Uncle Jason Boggs, and many beloved cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dr. Jefferson Cox and his great-grandparents Floyd and Dawn Carrell, and Lois Whitney. We will hold a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bridge UMC located at 3901 E. Yukon Rd, Odessa, TX (across from Ratliff Stadium). The memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m. at The Bridge UMC. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Noah's honor, we invite you to contribute to Laity Lodge Youth Camp, The Bridge UMC, or a charity close to your heart. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

