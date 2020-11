Jeffrey Gregory, 60, of Midland, TX passed away on October 24, 2020 at his home in Midland, Texas. Jeffrey was born on September 12, 1960 to Boyd and Alice Elaine (Oliver) Gregory in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by three siblings. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store