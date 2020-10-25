1/1
Jeffrey William Edwards
Jeffrey William Edwards, age 76, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 6, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas to Mildred Roberts and Hugh Carl Edwards. After he was born his family moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma but he spent most of his childhood in Midland, Texas. He played football all throughout high school in Midland and at OSU where he attended college. In addition to his love for football he enjoyed hunting and playing golf. Jeffrey was a gentle soul, genuinely funny, and described by all who knew him as a great man. He will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; dear sister Judith Edwards Corrigan of Midland, Texas. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Susan Edwards; sons, Clay Edwards and Clint Edwards and his wife Jana; grandchildren, Kimball and Huntleigh Edwards; as well as many close friends and football pals from his days at OSU. Services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.. at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio, located at 515 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78215. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to CASA (https://texascasa.org/) or the Ecumenical Center for Education Counseling and Health (https://www.ecrh.org/donate/).

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of San Antonio
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
