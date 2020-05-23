Jenell Goodley-Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jenell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenell Goodley-Taylor of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 19,2020. A service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband; Charles Taylor, sons; Antwan Goodley, Darryl Goodley, Darwin Goodley, siblings; Gloria Alexander, Carey Goodley, Hilliard Goodley III, Janice Goodley-Perkins, Carla Brady and Dennis Goodley. Services have been entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home 702 S. Terrell, Midland, Texas 79701

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell
Midland, TX 79701
432-683-8229
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved