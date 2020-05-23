Or Copy this URL to Share

Jenell Goodley-Taylor of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 19,2020. A service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband; Charles Taylor, sons; Antwan Goodley, Darryl Goodley, Darwin Goodley, siblings; Gloria Alexander, Carey Goodley, Hilliard Goodley III, Janice Goodley-Perkins, Carla Brady and Dennis Goodley. Services have been entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home 702 S. Terrell, Midland, Texas 79701



