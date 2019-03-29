Jenifer L. Vodron, 36, od Midland, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born July 7, 1982 in Midland. She is survived by her son, "Dylan Bob" Vodron; mother, Chris A. Delong; brother, Dusty K. Vodron; sister, Tarah Vodron Lewis. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry K. Vodron. A service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019