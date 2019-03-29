Jenifer L. Vodron

Jenifer L. Vodron, 36, od Midland, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born July 7, 1982 in Midland. She is survived by her son, "Dylan Bob" Vodron; mother, Chris A. Delong; brother, Dusty K. Vodron; sister, Tarah Vodron Lewis. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry K. Vodron. A service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
