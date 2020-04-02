Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerline Frysak. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Rosary 6:00 PM Graveside service 2:00 PM St. Lawrence Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Jerline Teresa (Debus) Frysak, 94, of St. Lawrence, passed away at her residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. Due to the covid-19 virus we are limited to the amount of people who can attend the services so the family is asking people to please pray a rosary at 6 pm on Wednesday night for her repose of her soul. Graveside services will be for immediate family only at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Jerline was born February 24, 1926 in Runnels County, TX. She was born at home on the farm in Rowena, Tx, to John A. and Amelia (Schwertner) Debus. Jerline, one of four daughters born to John and Amelia grew up on the farm working to milk the cows and help with any chores assigned to them. She met and was courted by August Matthew Frysak and later married him on December 25, 1947. They had a farm on the river bottoms in San Angelo and took up residence there. Later on, August got a loan on the GI Bill to purchase a farm here in Glasscock County, TX. August would drive back and forth from San Angelo for several years to clear and farm the land before moving Jerline and his family down here with him in the 1950's. It was very hard in those days and Jerline was there in the fields alongside August to build the massive operation she owned today. Jerline was a member of the St. Helen Altar Society, in Wall, TX, in the early years and played organ for church and many weddings and events for the parish of St. Ambrose. When they moved to St. Lawrence she also played organ in church for the St. Lawrence Parish. She was a member of the St. Theresa Altar Society in St. Lawrence also. She supported August, serving on the Board of Directors for the Soil and Water Conservation District here in Glasscock Co. for over 30 years until his death in 1983 and took over his position on the board on July 11, 1983 until present. She has been on the Board of Directors for 36 years currently serving as Board Chairman. However, her most important and favorite job, was being a mother to her five children, grandmother to her nine grandchildren, and great- grandmother to her nine great- children. She loved her family and especially her sisters, Alfreida, Gloria, and Genevieve. She is survived by her son, Kervin Frysak; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Linda Frysak; her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Kenneth Schniers; son -in law, Warren Lange and Carol Cruz; grandchildren, Dustin Lange and wife, Dana Lange, Kendrick Lange, Heath Lange, Adam Frysak and wife, Jennifer Frysak, Matthew Frysak, Alicia (Frysak) Hansford and husband, Seth Hansford, Kaycee Schniers, Timothy Schniers and wife, Olivia Schniers, Brittany Schniers; great -grandchildren, Jackson Frysak, Luke Frysak, Christy Lange, Berklee Schniers, Bergen Schniers, Raymond Brown, August Hansford, Elwood Hansford, and Lincoln Hansford. Jerline is preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia Debus; her husband August Frysak; her children, Theresa Jean Frysak, and Sharon Gail (Frysak) Lange. She is also preceeded in death by her sister, Genevieve (Debus) Schwartz. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Lawrence Cemetery Fund, 651 CR 155, Garden City, Texas 79739, the Glasscock County EMS Fund, P. O. Box 55, Garden City, Texas 79739, or to Safe Place of Midland at

Jerline Teresa (Debus) Frysak, 94, of St. Lawrence, passed away at her residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. Due to the covid-19 virus we are limited to the amount of people who can attend the services so the family is asking people to please pray a rosary at 6 pm on Wednesday night for her repose of her soul. Graveside services will be for immediate family only at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Jerline was born February 24, 1926 in Runnels County, TX. She was born at home on the farm in Rowena, Tx, to John A. and Amelia (Schwertner) Debus. Jerline, one of four daughters born to John and Amelia grew up on the farm working to milk the cows and help with any chores assigned to them. She met and was courted by August Matthew Frysak and later married him on December 25, 1947. They had a farm on the river bottoms in San Angelo and took up residence there. Later on, August got a loan on the GI Bill to purchase a farm here in Glasscock County, TX. August would drive back and forth from San Angelo for several years to clear and farm the land before moving Jerline and his family down here with him in the 1950's. It was very hard in those days and Jerline was there in the fields alongside August to build the massive operation she owned today. Jerline was a member of the St. Helen Altar Society, in Wall, TX, in the early years and played organ for church and many weddings and events for the parish of St. Ambrose. When they moved to St. Lawrence she also played organ in church for the St. Lawrence Parish. She was a member of the St. Theresa Altar Society in St. Lawrence also. She supported August, serving on the Board of Directors for the Soil and Water Conservation District here in Glasscock Co. for over 30 years until his death in 1983 and took over his position on the board on July 11, 1983 until present. She has been on the Board of Directors for 36 years currently serving as Board Chairman. However, her most important and favorite job, was being a mother to her five children, grandmother to her nine grandchildren, and great- grandmother to her nine great- children. She loved her family and especially her sisters, Alfreida, Gloria, and Genevieve. She is survived by her son, Kervin Frysak; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Linda Frysak; her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Kenneth Schniers; son -in law, Warren Lange and Carol Cruz; grandchildren, Dustin Lange and wife, Dana Lange, Kendrick Lange, Heath Lange, Adam Frysak and wife, Jennifer Frysak, Matthew Frysak, Alicia (Frysak) Hansford and husband, Seth Hansford, Kaycee Schniers, Timothy Schniers and wife, Olivia Schniers, Brittany Schniers; great -grandchildren, Jackson Frysak, Luke Frysak, Christy Lange, Berklee Schniers, Bergen Schniers, Raymond Brown, August Hansford, Elwood Hansford, and Lincoln Hansford. Jerline is preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia Debus; her husband August Frysak; her children, Theresa Jean Frysak, and Sharon Gail (Frysak) Lange. She is also preceeded in death by her sister, Genevieve (Debus) Schwartz. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Lawrence Cemetery Fund, 651 CR 155, Garden City, Texas 79739, the Glasscock County EMS Fund, P. O. Box 55, Garden City, Texas 79739, or to Safe Place of Midland at www.domesticshelters.org . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Big Spring. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close