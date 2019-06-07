Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrold Dwayne "J.D." Luckie. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jerrold Dwayne "J.D." Luckie died peacefully in Montgomery, Texas on 31 May 2019 at the age of 70. J.D. is survived by his wife, Ellen Coloney Luckie, of Montgomery TX, his children Lt Col Scott Luckie, USMC (Ret) and Kelly of Granbury TX, Michelle Duoto and Tom of Montgomery TX, and grandchildren Brett, Alex, Garrett, and Connor Luckie, Brynne and Paige Duoto, and his brother Col. Mack Luckie, USMC (Ret) and Barbara of Yuma AZ. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Maj. Everett C. Luckie, USAF (Ret) and Ivy Pauline Price of Midland TX. J.D. was born on April 23rd, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Maj. Everett and Pauline Luckie. Spending his youth traveling the world as a military dependent, he graduated from Vanden High School, CA in 1967. Forgoing two full college scholarships, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines to serve his country in Vietnam, where he fought with distinction for two years achieving the rank of Sergeant, USMC. Upon returning home he married the former Ellen Coloney of Broadalbin NY, his high school sweetheart, in June 1970. After moving to Midland the same year, J.D. began work at the Midland Police Department, attaining the rank of Patrol Sergeant and Juvenile Officer. In the early 1980's he took a brief pause in law enforcement to work as a petroleum landman before returning once again in 1984 to his life's passion of public service. Rising to the position of Chief Criminal Investigator with the Midland District Attorney's Office, he spent a total of 38 years in the service to his country and the State of Texas, including one year supervising an international police force in the Kosovo conflict. As a result of this experience he was able to coordinate the evacuation and immigration of a Serbian family to the U.S., an accomplishment for which he was most proud. Eventually, JD and Ellen welcomed two children into their home and J.D. set about teaching them the importance of honor, respect, and commitment to family. Scott and Michelle remember him as a loving father, who demanded high achievements, encouraged them to pursue their goals, and would stop at nothing to support their every need. Following his retirement in 2007, J.D. and Ellen enjoyed camping and traveling across the U.S., eventually moving from Midland to their favorite part of Texas, the Hill Country area of Boerne. It was here they spent many evenings watching the wildlife surrounding their home and teaching grandkids the beauty of nature. Ellen remembers J.D. feeding "his" herd of deer and thanking God for his beautiful surroundings. A husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, uncle, and a friend, thank you for being the inspiration to so many with your actions, your words, and the way in which you lived your life. You were feared by some, loved by many, and respected by all. A graveside service is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., 10 June 2019 at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Wurzbach, San Antonio TX. All are welcome to attend and celebrate J.D's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the J.D. has assumed the watch and will be keeping the peace until the rest of us arrive.

Jerrold Dwayne "J.D." Luckie died peacefully in Montgomery, Texas on 31 May 2019 at the age of 70. J.D. is survived by his wife, Ellen Coloney Luckie, of Montgomery TX, his children Lt Col Scott Luckie, USMC (Ret) and Kelly of Granbury TX, Michelle Duoto and Tom of Montgomery TX, and grandchildren Brett, Alex, Garrett, and Connor Luckie, Brynne and Paige Duoto, and his brother Col. Mack Luckie, USMC (Ret) and Barbara of Yuma AZ. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Maj. Everett C. Luckie, USAF (Ret) and Ivy Pauline Price of Midland TX. J.D. was born on April 23rd, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Maj. Everett and Pauline Luckie. Spending his youth traveling the world as a military dependent, he graduated from Vanden High School, CA in 1967. Forgoing two full college scholarships, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines to serve his country in Vietnam, where he fought with distinction for two years achieving the rank of Sergeant, USMC. Upon returning home he married the former Ellen Coloney of Broadalbin NY, his high school sweetheart, in June 1970. After moving to Midland the same year, J.D. began work at the Midland Police Department, attaining the rank of Patrol Sergeant and Juvenile Officer. In the early 1980's he took a brief pause in law enforcement to work as a petroleum landman before returning once again in 1984 to his life's passion of public service. Rising to the position of Chief Criminal Investigator with the Midland District Attorney's Office, he spent a total of 38 years in the service to his country and the State of Texas, including one year supervising an international police force in the Kosovo conflict. As a result of this experience he was able to coordinate the evacuation and immigration of a Serbian family to the U.S., an accomplishment for which he was most proud. Eventually, JD and Ellen welcomed two children into their home and J.D. set about teaching them the importance of honor, respect, and commitment to family. Scott and Michelle remember him as a loving father, who demanded high achievements, encouraged them to pursue their goals, and would stop at nothing to support their every need. Following his retirement in 2007, J.D. and Ellen enjoyed camping and traveling across the U.S., eventually moving from Midland to their favorite part of Texas, the Hill Country area of Boerne. It was here they spent many evenings watching the wildlife surrounding their home and teaching grandkids the beauty of nature. Ellen remembers J.D. feeding "his" herd of deer and thanking God for his beautiful surroundings. A husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, uncle, and a friend, thank you for being the inspiration to so many with your actions, your words, and the way in which you lived your life. You were feared by some, loved by many, and respected by all. A graveside service is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., 10 June 2019 at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Wurzbach, San Antonio TX. All are welcome to attend and celebrate J.D's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the J.D. has assumed the watch and will be keeping the peace until the rest of us arrive. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.