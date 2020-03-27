Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Dean Williams. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Send Flowers Notice

Jerry Dean Williams of Midland, TX died peacefully in his sleep Saturday March 21, 2020 at Terrace West Nursing Home. He was born March 11, 1938 in Draw, Lynn County TX to Carl and Bertha Williams. He was the sixth of nine children, so family was always important to him. After graduating from High School where he was a record setting running back for the Tahoka Bulldogs football team, he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Ann Taylor of New Home, TX. Together they raised four children; Deborah Ann Choate of Midland, TX; Kelly & Terry Kuykendall of Midland, TX; Michael & Sandra Williams of Chantilly, VA; Mitchel & Laura Williams of Spokane, WA. All will miss him dearly. After farming in Lynn County for several years, the family moved to Midland in 1967 where Jerry became a car salesman for the Chevrolet dealership. He bought his own used car lot in the late 70's and continued to sell cars till he retired. During many of those years he served as a Little League baseball coach and helped support the Tower Little League Association. He was known by many as Coach Williams and later to many more as Gramps. Jerry and Dorothy became regular Square and Round Dancers at M-Square Arena. One of his favorite past times was playing with his grand-kids and attending their sporting events. Gramps was wonderful with children and made them feel at ease and much loved. Jerry is survived by his wife and four children, seven grandchildren; Scotty & Sisley Treadway, Joe & Katie McKinney, Nicole & Steven Sutton, Roy Don Kuykendall, Lucca Michael Williams, Dawn Michelle Kelly, Aaron Axel Williams-Pier, and five great grandchildren; Zachery Wayne Harris, Dean William McKinney, Anne Elizabeth McKinney, Collin Hayes Sutton, and Wyatt Williams Sutton. A memorial service is planned for later this year. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

