Jerry DeWitt Barker, 91, of Midland passed away October 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Survivors include wife, Betty Barker; daughters, Jerri Lynn, Rebecca Jean, Catherine Elaine, Jana Sue and Leeann; one stepson, Bryan Riney; and two stepdaughters, Dawn Patterson & Tiffany Jill Reeves. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019