|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry DeWitt Barker.
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church Chapel
Jerry DeWitt Barker, 91, returned to his heavenly home on October 14, 2019, after a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him through his struggle. Jerry, an avid golfer, was born to the late Herbert and Edith Barker. He was blessed with a large and loving family. While in the 3rd grade, Jerry moved with his family from Healdton, OK. to Gainesville, TX, where he played football in junior high and high school. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1947 and attended Baylor. He joined the U.S. Air Force and worked as an office clerk in Pusan, South Korea, during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Jerry became an ordained minister and, later, began a 22-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired in 1990. In 2015, Jerry was proud to be included on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial. The experience was profound for Jerry and was a highlight of his life. Jerry was a gifted artist and painted beautiful rocks that he would gift to friends and loved ones. Often engraved with a scripture, he called them "the rock of friendship." Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Betty Barker; five daughters, Jerri Lynn Zuccari, Rebecca Jean Barker, Catherine Elaine Yelvington, Jana Sue Brown and Leeann Barker; one stepson, Bryan Riney; two stepdaughters, Dawn Patterson and Tiffany Jill Reeves; 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Charles Jewel Shinn; his son, Roger Lee; two granddaughters, Kimberly Suzanne and Chelsie Lane; four brothers, Hubby Elmer Barker, Scott Barker, Charles Lee Shinn, and Roy Joe Shinn; and one sister, Mary Carolyn Shinn. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville. The family asks that memorials in Jerry's name be made to the , 4400 N Big Spring ST, STE C-32, Midland, TX 79705, Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas AVE, Midland, TX. 79701 or The First Baptist Church of Midland, 2104 W Louisiana AVE, Midland, TX. 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|