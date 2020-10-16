Jerry Franklin Sides left this world to be with Jesus Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Jerry Sides was born October 29, 1926 in Ranger, Texas to William and Lavelle Litton Sides. His family moved to Odessa, TX in 1938. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U S Army Air Corps. After that service he attended Texas Tech. On August 10, 1948 he and Martha June Ford were married in Lubbock, Texas. Jerry graduated from Tech in May 1949 with a BS in Petroleum Geology. Jerry was hired by The Superior Oil Company and reported to work in July 1949 at the Midland, Texas office. When he took early retirement in November 1980, he had risen to Senior Lead Explorationist for the company. All of his service was in the Midland office. Since that time he has worked as a consultant, primarily for Paul Page. Jerry was very active in the local geological organizations serving in many capacities. The West Texas Geological Society and the Permian Basin Section-SEPM both awarded him their highest award, an Honorary Life membership. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Martha Sides, his parents, and his brother Arlin Sides. He is survived by his children and their families: Kay and husband Greg Clemmer of Conroe and their children April Jones and Casey Clemmer; son John and wife Martha Sides of Katy and their children Matthew Sides, Corrie Nickel and Jennie Jenkins; daughter Jill and husband Gregg Groves of Midland and their sons Kyle Groves and Brian Groves; son Steve and wife Julie of Johnstown, CO and their children Chris Sides, Stephanie Napier, Laurie Sides, Alex Noel, Austin Sides and Makayla Sides. He was richly blessed with 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Rosalie Brumlow of Floresville, TX. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed vacationing in Estes Park, Colorado at the YMCA of the Rockies. He was an avid photographer and square dancer. Jerry and Martha were charter members of Memorial Christian Church in 1953 and continued to be active members until the church's closing in 2016. Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to: Manor Park, Jerry and Martha Sides Endowment, 2207 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX 79707 or Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.