Jerry Howard Adams, 73, passed away on July 16, 2020 in Midland, TX due to complications from COPD. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born on May 13, 1947 to Ivy "Johnnie" Carroll and Harvey Adams in Monahans, TX. He is survived by his son, Bradley Adams, stepdaughter, Carissa Hale and husband Todd of Arlington, daughter-in-law Marla Brown of North Hollywood, CA, sister, Bonita Spivey and husband James of Plano, grandsons Kavan Adams, Isaiah Adams, Keeondre Adams and Jeffrey Brown. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Adams, and his parents, Johnnie Carroll and Harvey Adams. Jerry was an avid bowler "back in the day" and loved reading westerns as well as many other genres. He was one of those rare people that was kind to everyone, helpful to anyone, always upbeat and a pleasure to be around. He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife Carol, both of her parents and his mother. The world was a better place with Jerry in it; his family and many friends will miss him and cherish his memory. If desired, a donation to the charity of your choice
would be a wonderful remembrance of Jerry.